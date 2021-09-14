Norm Macdonald, Stand-Up and ‘Saturday Night Live’ Star, Dead at 61

Norm Macdonald, the celebrated stand-up comedian and Saturday Night Live cast member, has died after a private battle with cancer, Deadline reports. He was 61.

Macdonald’s management company confirmed the comedian’s death to Deadline (they did not immediately return a request for comment from Rolling Stone). Macdonald had reportedly been battling cancer for nine years, but did not want to make the diagnosis public, according to his longtime producing partner and friend Lori Jo Hoekstra.

“He was most proud of his comedy,” Hoekstra said. “He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way the audience or any of his loved ones saw him. Norm was a pure comic. He once wrote that ‘a joke should catch someone by surprise, it should never pander.’ He certainly never pandered. Norm will be missed terribly.”

Macdonald had a prolific and multi-faceted career, working as a stand-up, actor and writer. Between 1993 and 1998, he was cast member on Saturday Night Live, and for three of those seasons he presided over Weekend Update with an acerbic edge.

This story is developing….