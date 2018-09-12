Rolling Stone
Norm Macdonald Says Controversial #MeToo Comments Stemmed From Confusion

Comedian appeared on ‘The Howard Stern Show’ after saying he was “happy the #MeToo movement has slowed down a bit”

Norm Macdonald attempted to clarify his comments on #MeToo during an interview with Howard Stern.

Norm Macdonald told Howard Stern he was “confused” when he made controversial comments about the #MeToo movement in an interview published in The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Macdonald said he was “happy the #MeToo movement has slowed down a bit.” He also expressed concern that Louis C.K. “[lost] everything in a day” after admitting he was guilty of sexual misconduct. “Of course, people will go, ‘What about the victims?'” Macdonald said. “But you know what? The victims didn’t have to go through [losing everything in a day].”

On The Howard Stern Show, Macdonald did not apologize for those comments. “I wish I never had to do an interview, especially a print interview, because they edit it and put it together and ask you questions that maybe you don’t want to answer,” he said.

“I’m a fucking dumb guy, I get confused and shit,” he added. “[The Hollywood Reporter was] asking me about a whole bunch of things at the same time.”

Macdonald also suggested that his comments about victims were not interpreted correctly. “I said the victims went through worse [than Louis C.K.] but it wasn’t the same [as what he went through],” he added. “You’d have to have Down Syndrome to not feel sorry for [the victims of sexual misconduct]. #MeToo is what you want for your daughters. You want that to be the future world.”

Macdonald has a new show coming to Netflix, and the comedian’s press appearances this week was supposed to raise awareness about it. However, following his comments in The Hollywood Reporter, Macdonald’s planned appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon was cancelled. The comedian offered an apology on Twitter. “If my words sounded like I was minimizing the pain that their victims feel to this day, I am deeply sorry,” he wrote.

Norm Macdonald Has a Show is set to debut on September 14th.

 

 

