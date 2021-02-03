 Chris Rock Talks Racism, Comedy With Gayle King in 'No Joke' Special - Rolling Stone
Chris Rock Talks Racism, Comedy With Gayle King in ‘No Joke’ Interview Special

Hour-long conversation airs February 4th on BET

Chris Rock discusses racism, the Trump administration, and his recent “remixed” comedy special in an hour-long interview with Gayle King.

No Joke: Chris Rock and Gayle King, airing on BET on February 4th, is a continuation of a conversation that Rock and King first conducted at the comedian’s home and aired on CBS This Morning in January.

During the extended interview, Rock also talks about his divorce, the Biden presidency, and his role on Fargo.

“Chris Rock makes you laugh, and more importantly, gets you thinking,” BET said of the special. “It’s that combination that makes him one of the most acclaimed comedians of all-time. His humor and honesty is on full display in the BET special. It’s a side of Rock that viewers haven’t seen before, and one they won’t soon forget.”

In January, Rock released his latest Netflix comedy special Total Blackout, a recut and extended version of his 2018 special Tambourine.

