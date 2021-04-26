Nicole Kidman Plays a Creepy Wellness Guru in New ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ Teaser

Hulu has released a new teaser for Nine Perfect Strangers, an upcoming limited series starring Nicole Kidman that’s set to premiere later this year.

Based on Liane Moriarty’s 2018 novel by the same name, Nine Perfect Strangers stars Kidman as Masha, the director of a boutique health-and-wellness center that promises unique treatments to cure whatever ails its visitors. And while the new 30-second spot doesn’t offer much in the way of specifics, it appears that Masha’s techniques are all about taking new age cures to their extremes (in one wild shot, it looks as if Masha’s instructed her visitors to dig their own graves and lie down in them).

The packed ensemble cast for Nine Perfect Strangers includes Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Bobby Cannavale, Regina Hall, Samara Weaving, Melvin Gregg, Asher Keddie, Grace Van Patten, Tiffany Boone, and Manny Jacinto. The show was created by David E. Kelly (Big Little Lies, The Undoing) and John Henry Butterworth (screenwriter for Ford v. Ferrari, Get on Up), who also served as the showrunners.