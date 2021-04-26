 'Nine Perfect Strangers': Watch Teaser for Nicole Kidman's Next Show - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Gojira Aim to Uplift Your Monday Morning With 'The Chant'
Home TV TV News

Nicole Kidman Plays a Creepy Wellness Guru in New ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ Teaser

Limited series set to arrive on Hulu later this year

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Hulu has released a new teaser for Nine Perfect Strangers, an upcoming limited series starring Nicole Kidman that’s set to premiere later this year.

Based on Liane Moriarty’s 2018 novel by the same name, Nine Perfect Strangers stars Kidman as Masha, the director of a boutique health-and-wellness center that promises unique treatments to cure whatever ails its visitors. And while the new 30-second spot doesn’t offer much in the way of specifics, it appears that Masha’s techniques are all about taking new age cures to their extremes (in one wild shot, it looks as if Masha’s instructed her visitors to dig their own graves and lie down in them).

The packed ensemble cast for Nine Perfect Strangers includes Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Bobby Cannavale, Regina Hall, Samara Weaving, Melvin Gregg, Asher Keddie, Grace Van Patten, Tiffany Boone, and Manny Jacinto. The show was created by David E. Kelly (Big Little Lies, The Undoing) and John Henry Butterworth (screenwriter for Ford v. Ferrari, Get on Up), who also served as the showrunners.

In This Article: Hulu, Nicole Kidman

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1351: Issa Rae
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.