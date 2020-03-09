Watch Nicole Kidman’s Life Begin to Unravel in ‘The Undoing’ Trailer

Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant star in the new trailer for HBO’s The Undoing, a six-part limited series that premieres May 10th. The series, created and written for television by David E. Kelley and directed by Susanne Bier, is based on Jean Hanff Korelitz’s novel You Should Have Known.

The series follows Grace and Jonathan Fraser (Kidman and Grant), who are living their best lives on the Upper East Side of New York City. The synopsis notes, “Overnight a chasm opens in their lives: a violent death and a chain of terrible revelations. Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child and her family.”

Donald Sutherland, Noah Jupe, Edgar Ramirez, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Lily Rabe, Noma Dumezweni and Matilda De Angelis also star. The series will be available on HBO, as well as HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and partners’ streaming platforms.