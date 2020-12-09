Nicolas Cage to Examine ‘History of Swear Words’ for Netflix Series

Nicolas Cage enthusiastically dwells on the word “pussy” in the first trailer for Netflix’s History of Swear Words, an upcoming series that examines the origins of the English language’s most beloved cusses.

“It is a thing of great wonder and mystery, quivering with complexity, strength, and resilience. However also, buried within, a delicate femininity and, dare I say, naughtiness,” Cage says of the word as his paintbrush attacks a canvas. “And a term for that kid too afraid to play dodgeball in gym class… it also can be a cat.”

Netflix said of the show, “An education in expletives: the history lesson you didn’t know you needed. History of Swear Words, hosted by Nicolas Cage, is a loud and proudly profane series that explores the origins, pop culture-usage, science, and cultural impact of curse words. Through interviews with experts in etymology, pop culture, historians, and entertainers, the six-episode series dives into the origins of ‘Fuck,’ ‘Shit,’ ‘Bitch,’ ‘Dick,’ ‘Pussy,’ and ‘Damn.’”

In addition to Cage and guest stars like Nick Offerman, Sarah Silverman, Joel Kim Booster, DeRay Davis, Open Mike Eagle, Nikki Glaser, Patti Harrison, London Hughes, Jim Jefferies, Zainab Johnson, Baron Vaughn, and Isiah Whitlock Jr., History of Swear Words will include interviews with actual experts on linguistics and idioms like Melissa Mohr (author of Holy Sh*t: A Brief History of Swearing) and Benjamin Bergen (cognitive scientist and author of What The F).

The six-episode History of Swear Words arrives on the streaming service on January 5th.