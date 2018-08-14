Nicki Minaj on ‘Colbert’: ‘I Find That Genuine Men Like Big Butts’

After dropping her new album Queen, Nicki Minaj gave Stephen Colbert a personalized bonus verse of album single “Barbie Dreams.” On the song, Minaj lists all the famous rappers she wouldn’t have sex with that includes Drake, 50 Cent and Meek Mill.

“I notice I’m not on the list,” Colbert said. “It’s a pretty comprehensive list. And I’m just curious if I were to make the list how might you inform me of it?”

The rapper paused and then offered a new line: “I might fuck Stephen after the show/ He gon’ come back to work with a magical glow.” A flustered Colbert replied, “Are we still broadcasting?” Minaj then rapped a second verse: “But when you see us fuck please don’t stare/Just address me as Queen Nicki Colbert.”

Colbert also asked if Minaj has heard from any of the men she disses on the single. She replied that she’s only heard from two of them, but wouldn’t name any names. “Well, only one person so far got a little irritated, but then I explained to him how much I love him and he understands now” she said. “And then one person, he was just laughing. He was texting me. It was kinda like a mixture between cursing me out and laughing at it. I just kept putting a crying face emoji so that would make things not as bad. I figured that would pacify him. And it did.”

The conversation moved on to Minaj’s appearance at the 2016 TIME 100 Gala, when the rapper dedicated “Anaconda” to Joe Biden and President Donald Trump. “You asked the crowd, ‘Which of those men likes the bigger butt?’” Colbert recounted. “Did you ever find out?”

“I could only assume – but I’m guessing here – that it would be Biden, for obvious reasons,” Minaj answered.

“What is the obvious reason that Joe Biden likes big butts and he cannot lie?” Colbert asked. “Why is this?” “I find that genuine men like big butts,” the rapper told Colbert.

At the end of the segment Colbert invited Minaj to try swapping jobs. He read off some of her lyrics while she delivered one his cut monologue jokes about Trump.

Queen, Minaj’s follow-up to 2014’s The Pinkprint, dropped last week. The album features appearances from Lil Wayne, Eminem, the Weeknd, Future, Ariana Grande and Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee.