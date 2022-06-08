 Nick Cannon Announces He's Expecting More Kids This Year - Rolling Stone
Nick Cannon Has Been ‘F–king’ Like Crazy,’ Announces More Kids Arriving This Year

Cannon was celibate for a month and a half, and then he “fell victim” to sex

Nick Cannon performs onstage during opening night of Nick Cannon Presents: MTV Wild 'N Out Live at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on May 20, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Someone get Nick Cannon’s stork a veterinarian because that poor bird’s back probably hurts. The Masked Singer host went on the Lip Service podcast on Tuesday and answered some questions about rumors that he had some more babies on the way.

“When you say ‘on the way . . . ‘ What count are you at? Let’s just put it this way . . . the stork is on the way,” Cannon said. Responding to a question that he could have three children showing up this year, he added, “I don’t know, it could be.”

Cannon joked by saying, “If you thought it was a lot of kids last year . . . ” referring to the three babies he welcomed with two different women in 2021.

Cannon said he went to therapy and attempted celibacy last fall, though he admits it did not last since he was depressed due to the loss of his son Zen, who died on Dec. 5 of brain cancer.

“The thing is everybody saw I was so down and they were like, ‘Just give him a lil vagina and that’s gonna cure it all,'” Cannon explained with a giggle. “I fell victim to it ’cause I was in a weak state.”

“So December, especially right before Christmas, I started fucking like crazy … So I broke the celibacy,” Cannon added. “But I was probably celibate for a month-and-a-half strong. I was trying to do it. I had a new show, new energy, I was dealing with a lot.”

Along with the birth (and unfortunate death) of Zen with Alyssa Scott, he also welcomed twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa last June. Cannon is also a father to twins Monroe and Moroccan with Mariah Carey, Golden and Powerful with Brittany Bell, and announced in January that he’s expecting his eighth child with model Bre Tiesi.

If we’re doing the math right, Cannon’s child count may reach the double digits later this year.

