New ‘Hunters’ Trailer Offers Important Lesson: Never Go to an Undercover Nazi’s BBQ

The worst kind of backyard barbecue, it unsurprisingly turns out, is one hosted by an undercover Nazi, as evidenced by the new trailer for the upcoming Jordan Peele-produced Amazon series, Hunters.

The new clip — which is set to air during the Super Bowl Sunday — centers around Biff Simpson (Dylan Baker), a chummy looking suburbanite whose attempts to hold a summer soirée go south when a woman arrives, drops her pie and starts howling, “Nazi!” at him.

As the rest of the trailer teases, Simpson is part of a group of Nazis who have secretly snuck into America post-World War II and have begun to infiltrate the American government.

Hunters stars Al Pacino as Meyer Offerman, a Holocaust surviver who assembles a ragtag group to help track down and kill these undercover Nazis and foil their plot to form a Fourth Reich.

The show was created by David Weil and also stars Tiffany Boone, Jerrika Hinton, Logan Lerman, Josh Radnor, Kate Mulvany, Greg Austin, Louis Ozawa Changchien, Carol Kane, Saul Rubinek, Dylan Baker, Lena Olin, Ebony Obsidian, Julissa Bermudez and Henry Hunter Hall. The series will premiere February 21st on Amazon Prime.