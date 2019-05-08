×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
Read Next Mac DeMarco on Mitski Controversy: 'I'm Incredibly Bad at Keeping Up With Anything' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home TV TV News

Watch Superheroes, Anti-Heroes Mobilize in First Teaser for HBO’s ‘Watchmen’

Damon Lindelof-helmed adaptation of beloved graphic novel to premiere this fall

By

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

A vigilante movement, inspired by the slain superhero Rorschach, embarks on a deadly terror spree in the new teaser for HBO’s upcoming adaptation of the famed graphic novel, Watchmen. An exact premiere date has yet to be announced, though the show is expected to arrive this fall.

Damon Lindelof (Lost, The Leftovers) will helm the series, which won’t be a straight remake like Zack Snyder’s divisive 2009 film, but rather a “remixed” story that will “embrace the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel while attempting to break new ground of its own.”

The new teaser doesn’t offer much in the way of plot points, but it does revolve around a movement of people who have modeled themselves after the vigilante Rorschach. Watchmen creator Alan Moore notably crafted Rorschach in the vein of Steve Ditko’s famously right-wing heroes, Mr. A and the Question, and the way Lindelof presents the new Rorschach disciples is strikingly reminiscent of extreme right-wing and White supremacist groups.

Related

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross to Score HBO's 'Watchmen'
HBO Picks Up 'Watchmen' Series From 'Lost' Co-Creator

As the Rorschach vigilantes mobilize, the trailer offers quick glimpses of the other Watchmen heroes including Nite Owl and Doctor Manhattan, while Jeremy Irons appears to play an aged Ozymandias, who at one point seems to take the fate of the world into his hands again when he plunges the trigger of a detonator.

Along with Irons, the cast for HBO’s Watchmen will feature Regina King, Don Johnson, Tim Blake Nelson and more. Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross were tapped to compose the score.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad