Watch Charming New Trailer for ‘Fuller House’ Season Four

The extended Tanner-Fuller-Gibbler family returns in the goofy new trailer for Season Four of Fuller House.

The new season picks up with Steve (Scott Weinger) giving up on a dream job in Los Angeles to return to San Francisco to focus on his relationship with DJ (Candace Cameron Bure). The trailer also finds Kimmy (Andrea Barber) flouting all pregnancy norms as she serves as the surrogate mother for a very anxious Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin).

“I’ve never had my friend carry my baby before,” Stephanie says, prompting DJ to crack, “You called me your friend? I’ve waited 30 years to hear that! I should’ve had your baby in middle school!”

The trailer also teases plenty of wholesome Fuller House ridiculousness, whether it’s an elaborate song-and-dance routine between DJ and Steve, Uncle Joey (Dave Coulier) dressed as Santa Claus or Uncle Jesse (John Stamos) rocking out on a keytar. Fuller House returns to Netflix December 14th.