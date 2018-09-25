‘Making a Murderer’: Watch Chilling Season Two Teaser

The second season of Netflix’s hit true-crime series, Making a Murderer, will premiere October 19th.

The 10 new episodes will chronicle the post-conviction process and efforts to exonerate Steven Avery and his nephew and co-defendant, Brendan Dassey. Netflix shared a short teaser for Season Two, in which an accumulation of animated tally marks are used to create a portrait of Avery’s mugshot. Over this footage, a woman says, “Once somebody’s convicted, they have to move mountains to get out of prison.”

Filmmakers Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos returned to Wisconsin for Season Two, where they resumed their work with Avery and Dassey alongside the duo’s families and legal teams. The new season will provide “an in-depth look at the high-stakes post-conviction process, exploring the emotional toll the process takes on all involved.”

In a statement, Ricciardi and Demos said, “Steven and Brendan, their families and their legal and investigative teams have once again graciously granted us access, giving us a window into the complex web of American criminal justice. Building on Part One, which documented the experience of the accused, in Part Two, we have chronicled the experience of the convicted and imprisoned, two men each serving life sentences for crimes they maintain they did not commit.”

Specifically, Part Two will document the work of Avery’s lawyer, Kathleen Zellner, who has a remarkable track record of getting wrongful convictions overturned. In the new season, Zellner will try to discover what actually happened to murder victim Teressa Halbach while also examining how Avery ended up convicted for her murder. Part Two will also follow Dassey’s post-conviction lawyers as they try to prove their client’s confession was involuntary, a case that nearly made it to the Supreme Court.