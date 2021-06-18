Devi Juggles Two Guys in ‘Never Have I Ever’ Season Two Trailer

Season two of Netflix’s hit series Never Have I Ever will answer the question: How does a high school nerd juggle two boyfriends?

Netflix has released the trailer for the Mindy Kaling-created show’s upcoming second season, which premieres July 15th. It jumps right back into the action after the events of the first season finale, with Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) forced to pick between two possible love interests, Ben and Paxton.

The synopsis notes, “In Season 2 of the coming-of-age comedy Never Have I Ever, Indian American teenager Devi continues to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home, while also navigating new romantic relationships.”

Kaling co-created Never Have I Ever with Lang Fisher, who worked with Kaling on The Mindy Project. It also stars Ramona Young, Lee Rodriguez, Darren Barnet, Richa Moorjani and Poorna Jagannathan. The series is narrated by tennis legend John McEnroe.

While the first season of the wholesome show was beloved by fans, it hasn’t been without a small amount of controversy. Chrissy Teigen was meant to make an appearance as a guest narrator in an episode of the new season, however Teigen recently “decided to step away from the guest role,” according to a statement made to Vulture. The role is expected to be re-cast and Teigen’s voiceover re-recorded by a new actor ahead of the season two premiere.