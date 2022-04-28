 Netflix Layoffs Strike 'Tudum,' Its Editorial Fan Site - Rolling Stone
Netflix Layoffs Strike ‘Tudum,’ Its Editorial Fan Site

Several former employees took to Twitter to post that they had been let go

In this photo illustration Netflix logo seen displayed on a smartphone screen on a bowl of popcorn in Chania, Crete Island, Greece on April 23, 2022.

Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto/AP

Netflix has laid off staff and contractors from its editorial website, Tudum, the fan-oriented site that covers the content Netflix offers for streaming, according to several former employees’ posts on social media.

“Our fan website Tudum is an important priority for the company,” a spokesperson for Netflix tells Rolling Stone. The company declined to comment regarding how many people from the team may have been affected as is being reported by Tudum’s former staff. According to The Hollywood Reporter, at least 10 people have been let go.

The layoffs come in the wake of news that Netflix reported in April it had lost 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of 2022 and that it expects to lose 2 million more in the coming months, as Variety notes.

Tudum launched last December. With the tagline “Go behind the streams,” the site features stories and interviews covering Netflix’s films, series, and other shows. It includes interviews with cast members and behind-the-scenes material geared toward Netflix fans. It features videos, trailers, recaps, news, previews, and other content that expands on its streaming offerings.

