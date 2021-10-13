 Employees at Netflix Plot Walkout in Protest of Chappelle Special - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Home TV TV News

Trans Employees and Allies at Netflix Plan Walkout in Protest of Dave Chappelle’s ‘The Closer’

“Our leadership has shown us that they do not uphold the values for which we are held,” one employee said in a company Slack channel

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
netflix employee protest dave chappelle walkout the closer transphobia

"We support artistic expression for our creators. We also encourage our employees to disagree openly," Netflix said in a statement.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Transgender employees and others at Netflix are planning a walkout next in protest of Dave Chappelle’s comedy special, The Closer, which contains jokes at the expense of trans people and LGBTQ people.

As the Los Angeles Times reports, the walkout, dubbed a “day of rest,” was organized by the Trans* employee resource group. Employees do not seem interested in pressuring Netflix to remove The Closer, but rather pushing the streaming giant to acknowledge the detrimental effect material like Chappelle’s can have on the LGBTQ community. They also want to push Netflix to release more LGBTQ content. 

The walkout is set to take place October 19th, following a virtual event where Netflix staffers will get the chance to discuss Chappelle’s special. 

Related Stories

We Have Seen the Enemy in 'Squid Game' -- and It Is Us
Three Netflix Employees Reinstated Following Suspension Amid Uproar Over Dave Chappelle's 'The Closer'

Related Stories

black sabbath vol 4
Black Sabbath on the Making of 'Vol. 4': 'It Was Absolute Pandemonium'
'MTV Unplugged': The 15 Best Episodes

One note from an employee on a Slack channel read: “I encourage all [members of] Trans* and allies not to work for Netflix that day,” read a Slack message from a Netflix employee. … As we’ve discussed through Slack, email, texts and everything in between, our leadership has shown us that they do not uphold the values for which we are held… Between the numerous emails and non-answers that have been given, we have been told explicitly that we somehow cannot understand the nuance of certain content. I don’t know about you, but asking for us to show the whole story and not just the pieces that harm trans and [LGBTQ+] people is not an unreasonable ask.”

In a statement to Rolling Stone, a Netflix spokesperson said, “Dave Chappelle’s specials are consistently the most-watched comedy specials on Netflix, and have earned many awards, including both an Emmy and a Grammy for Sticks and Stones. We support artistic expression for our creators. We also encourage our employees to disagree openly.”

Chappelle has come under increasing fire for jokes about trans and queer people in previous Netflix specials. The Closer included an ostensible joke comparing trans peoples’ genitals to plant-based meat substitutes, and another where he proclaimed himself a TERF (a trans-exclusionary feminist).

Following the special’s release, employees at Netflix began using an open Q&A document to raise questions about how the company plans to navigate the line between commentary and transphobia. Three employees were also briefly suspended after trying to attend an executive board meeting, including one trans employee, Terra Field, who’d criticized the special on Twitter; the suspension was not related to those comments and Field and the other two have since been reinstated. On Twitter, Field said Netflix found “no ill-intent in my attending the QBR meeting.”

In This Article: Dave Chappelle, Netflix

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1356: ‘I Don’t Want to Fucking Die’: Foo Fighters and the Art of Survival
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.