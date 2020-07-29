Netflix Adds Sitcoms ‘Sister, Sister,’ ‘Moesha’ to ‘Strong Black Lead’ Slate

Netflix announced Wednesday that it has acquired the streaming right to seven sitcoms — including Sister, Sister and Moesha — as part of their growing Strong Black Lead slate.

“The goal of Strong Black Lead is to celebrate and lift up Black Hollywood. These trailblazing shows are a huge part of that story,” Netflix’s Bradley Edwards and Jasmyn Lawson said in a statement (via Deadline). “We admit it, we grew up watching a lot of TV. And some of the beloved black sitcoms of the Nineties and early aughts had a huge impact on us. These shows made us laugh, and cry and sing along with those catchy theme songs. And most importantly, we felt like we saw ourselves on screen — in some cases for the very first time. Every week we were able to tune in to see people, families and friends that looked like us and characters whose everyday ups and downs reflected black life in an authentic way.”

In addition to Sister, Sister and Moesha, Netflix also added library titles like Girlfriends, The Parkers, The Game, One on One and Half and Half. The slate of programming will begin rolling out August 1st with the arrival of Moesha.

With #SisterSister arriving on Netflix September 1 (thanks @StrongBlackLead!), let's reminisce about some of our favorite moments from the show. Here are a few of mine. Reply with yours below! ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/U4nOnJ0sqq — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) July 29, 2020

“From the classic clown funeral episode of The Parkers to Moesha’s mind-tripping meet-up with Brandy, we’re thrilled that our members can now enjoy these amazing classics,” added Netflix, which launched their Strong Black Lead slate in summer 2018.