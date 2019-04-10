Netflix Launches SiriusXM Channel, Eyes Movie Theater Purchase

Netflix is slowly positioning itself to take over all media: Next week, the streaming service will launch a comedy channel on SiriusXM, and it is reportedly in talks of buying an iconic movie theater in Los Angeles.

The station, Netflix Is a Joke Radio, will be broadcast on the satellite radio network’s channel 93 beginning on April 15th. It’s the first time the service has teamed with another media company to widen its net.

The channel will feature the works of Netflix-associated comedians, including Adam Sandler, Azis Ansari, Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Jerry Seinfeld, John Mulaney, Ricky Gervais, Sarah Silverman and Wanda Sykes, among others. It will also feature comedy from newer comedians and segments from future standup specials, as well as clips from its comedy talk shows and other content. It will also broadcast an original daily show with comedians and guests discussing pop-culture news.

“I’ve seen the power of Netflix on their service for my own special, Stay Hungry, and now with their own SiriusXM channel, this opens up a whole new audience and it’s a great way to digest comedy on the run,” comedian Sebastian Maniscalco said in a statement.

The streaming service has also set its sights on more traditional media: Deadline reports that Netflix is in talks to buy the nearly 100-year-old Egyptian Theatre on Hollywood Blvd. The site’s source says that this did not necessarily mean that Netflix wanted to get into the business of movie theaters.

The theater is known for hosting the first-ever movie premiere in 1922 for a silent version of Robin Hood, which starred Douglas Fairbanks. It was renovated in 1998 by American Cinematheque, which owns the theater. Deadline suggests that Netflix will plan its screenings for weeknights, while Cinamatheque could run its own screenings and lectures on weekends and as needed.

Netflix has been ramping up its content in recent years — a Beyoncé documentary will be hitting the service next week — and it’s become so formidable that the Justice Department recently intervened with the Academy, which puts on the Oscars, about a rule it implemented to ban the service. Its Roma recently won director Alfonso Cuarón three Oscars, and its Period. End of Sentence won in the documentary category. Last year, its Black Mirror won an Emmy and actress Claire Foy won one for The Crown; it won an additional five trophies at the ceremony.