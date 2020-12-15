Netflix Releases Trailer for Richard Ramirez Doc ‘Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer’

Netflix has dropped a new trailer for its upcoming documentary on the notorious serial killer, Richard Ramirez, Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer, set to premiere on January 13th.

Ramirez earned the nickname the “Night Stalker” when, during the summer of 1985, he terrorized Los Angeles with a string of murders and sexual assaults. As the trailer highlights, Ramirez appeared to pick his victims indiscriminately — a mix of men, women, and children, who ranged in age from six to 82 and came from a variety of socioeconomic backgrounds — which made it all the more difficult for law enforcement to solve the case.

“Racing against the clock to stop this nocturnal monster were a young detective named Gil Carrillo from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the legendary homicide investigator Frank Salerno,” a synopsis reads. “As they worked tirelessly to solve the case, the media hounded their tracks, and panic gripped California… [T]his four-part series represents the definitive telling of this iconic L.A. real-life horror story, painting a portrait of how it felt to live in fear at a time when absolutely anyone could be the Night Stalker’s next victim.”

Night Stalker was directed by Tiller Russell and will tell the harrowing story of Ramirez’s spree with a mix of first-person interviews, archival footage, newly shot reenactments, and original photography.