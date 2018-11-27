Netflix Plots New Animated ‘Willy Wonka,’ ‘Matilda’ Shows

Netflix has partnered with the Roald Dahl Story Company to produce a new slate of animated shows based on some of the late author’s most beloved books such as Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Matilda.

The agreement covers 16 titles, including The BFG, The Twits, Charlie and the Great Glass Elevator, George’s Marvelous Medicine, The Enormous Crocodile and Dahl’s autobiographical book, Boy – Tales of Childhood. Production is set to begin on the first set of projects next year, though it’s unclear which books will be adapted first.

“Our mission, which is purposefully lofty, is for as many children as possible around the world to experience the unique magic and positive message of Roald Dahl’s stories,” said Dahl’s widow, Felicity Dahl. “This partnership with Netflix marks a significant move toward making that possible and is an incredibly exciting new chapter for the Roald Dahl Story Company. Roald would, I know, be thrilled.”

In a statement, Netflix outlined its plans for the new Dahl series, saying they would “remain faithful to the quintessential spirit and tone of Dahl while also building out an imaginative story universe that expands far beyond the pages of the books themselves.”

Dahl’s stories have previously been adapted for stage productions and movies, including acclaimed films like Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (and the more recent Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Matilda, The BFG and Fantastic Mr. Fox.