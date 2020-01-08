New Dimensions and the Secrets Behind a Strange Death Open Up in ‘Locke and Key’ Trailer

Three children try to solve the supernatural mystery of their father’s unexpected death in the new trailer for Locke and Key, set to premiere on Netflix February 7th. The series is based on the comic book of the same name by writer Joe Hill (son of Stephen King) and artist Gabriel Rodriguez.

Locke and Key centers around the three Locke children, who move with their mother into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, after their father’s strange death. At Keyhouse, the children start to uncover hidden keys that open doors into new realms and unlock unique powers.

While the keys help the Locke family start to unravel the mystery of their father’s death, they also awaken a demon living deep inside the house who seems bent on stopping them at all costs. The trailer is packed with plenty of supernatural wonder, but also tinged with some chilling moments of horror as the Locke family faces off against the demon in the house and those in their past.

Locke and Key stars Darby Stanchfield, Jackson Robert Scott, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Bill Heck, Laysla De Oliveira, Sherri Saum, Thomas Mitchell Barnet, Griffin Gluck and Coby Bird. The show was helmed by Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) and Meredith Averill (The Haunting of Hill House).