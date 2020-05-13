 See Trailer for Netflix's 'Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich' Docuseries - Rolling Stone
See First Trailer for Netflix’s ‘Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich’ Docuseries

“Frightening firsthand accounts” highlight four-part series, out May 27th

Just 10 months after Jeffrey Epstein’s mysterious suicide while awaiting trial, Netflix will release their docuseries about the billionaire financier and sex offender, his web of enablers and how he used his wealth to escape justice.

The first trailer for Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich presents an overview of the sexual misconduct accusations against the well-connected Epstein and the ensuing criminal justice scandal, as well as interviews from many of his victims. “The monsters are still out there. You took our freedom, now we’re going to take yours,” one victim warns.

The four-part Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich, premiering on the streaming service on May 27th, is directed by Lisa Bryant and produced by Joe Berlinger (Paradise Lost series) and bestselling author James Patterson.

Netflix said in a synopsis: “Leading up to his 2019 arrest, mysterious tycoon Jeffrey Epstein was accused of abusing women and underage girls for decades, assembling a network of enablers to help carry out and cover up his crimes. Epstein came from humble beginnings yet managed to lie and manipulate his way to the top of the financial world. He eventually gained tremendous wealth and power while running an international sex trafficking ring. The serial sex abuser made a secret plea deal with the government in 2008 avoiding a potential life sentence and continued to abuse women.”

“With their frightening firsthand accounts, Epstein’s accusers are the leading voices in director Lisa Bryant’s four-part docuseries,” Netflix added of Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich. “By revealing their emotional scars, some for the very first time, the sisterhood of survivors intend to stop predators — and the American justice system — from silencing the next generation.”

In This Article: jeffrey epstein, Netflix

