Watch First Trailer for Netflix Adaptation of Gerard Way’s ‘Umbrella Academy’ Comic

Netflix has shared the first teaser trailer for their upcoming superhero series The Umbrella Academy, the streaming service’s adaptation of My Chemical Romance singer Gerard Way‘s comic book series.

Ellen Page, Tom Hopper and Mary J. Blige star in The Umbrella Academy‘s 10-episode first season, which becomes binge-watchable on February 15th, 2019. Way serves as executive producer on the series.

The teaser trailer, soundtracked by Tiffany’s 1987 hit cover of “I Think We’re Alone Now,” provides a fleeting premise and humorous glimpse at the series, which takes place eight days before the impending Armageddon.

“On the same day in 1989, forty-three infants are inexplicably born to random, unconnected women who showed no signs of pregnancy the day before. Seven are adopted by a billionaire who creates The Umbrella Academy and prepares his “children” to save the world,” the series’ synopsis states.

“Now, the six surviving members reunite upon the news of their father’s passing and must work together to solve a mystery surrounding his death. But the estranged family begins to come apart due to their divergent personalities and abilities, not to mention the imminent threat of a global apocalypse.”

Originally conceived as a limited six-issue series upon its release in 2007, a second series of The Umbrella Academy arrived the following year, giving Netflix material if the TV show is picked up for a second season. Following a 10-year hiatus, Way and artist Gabriel Ba released the first issue of the third Umbrella Academy series in October.