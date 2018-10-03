Netflix Acquires ‘Chronicles of Narnia’ Rights, Developing TV Series, Films

Netflix acquired the rights to C.S. Lewis’ The Chronicles of Narnia, with the streaming service developing new series and film projects revolving around the beloved fantasy book series. The C.S. Lewis Company and Netflix announced the multi-year deal Wednesday, which gives the streaming service the rights to all seven Narnia novels.

“It is wonderful to know that folks from all over are looking forward to seeing more of Narnia, and that the advances in production and distribution technology have made it possible for us to make Narnian adventures come to life all over the world,” C.S. Lewis’ stepson Douglas Gresham said in a statement. “Netflix seems to be the very best medium with which to achieve this aim, and I am looking forward to working with them towards this goal.”

The Narnia series was last adapted for the big screen starting in 2005 with the Chronicles‘ opening book The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe. Two more sequels arrived, 2008’s Prince Caspian and 2010’s The Voyage of the Dawn Treader, before the production companies overseeing the adaptations lost the rights to Lewis’ work.

“C.S. Lewis’ beloved Chronicles of Narnia stories have resonated with generations of readers around the world,” Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos added. “Families have fallen in love with characters like Aslan and the entire world of Narnia, and we’re thrilled to be their home for years to come.”

In the ongoing battle of streaming services, Netflix’s Narnia acquisition also appears like a return salvo to Amazon’s expansive plans to develop J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings into a multi-season television series.