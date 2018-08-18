Netflix Cancels Michelle Wolf’s Late-Night Series ‘The Break’

Netflix revealed Friday that it has canceled comedian Michelle Wolf‘s late-night series The Break, just three months and 10 episodes into the talk show’s run.

The streaming service did not elaborate on why The Break was canceled, but The Hollywood Reporter cited a low viewership that did not warrant a second season. Netflix also canceled The Soup-like Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale as part of Friday’s changes.

The Break arrived this May in the aftermath of Wolf’s breakout and controversial performance at the White House Correspondents Dinner in April, where she delivered a scathing 20-minute monologue on the Trump administration (specifically the president and Sarah Huckabee Sanders), the media, Republicans and Democrats.

Wolf’s confrontational humor carried onto The Break, where the comedian continued to touch on politics as well as other subjects like Netflix’s “strong female lead” category and Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet.

With The Break, Wolf also joined fellow Daily Show alum Samantha Bee as a female host in a late-night field dominated by men. Netflix has two more once-a-week “late-night” shows in the works from Norm Macdonald and Hasan Minhaj, another Daily Show veteran.

The most recent episode of The Break aired July 29th. Wolf, who was recently nominated for an Emmy (Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special) for her HBO comedy special Nice Lady, has not yet commented on The Break‘s cancellation.