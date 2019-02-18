Netflix Cancels Marvel’s ‘The Punisher,’ ‘Jessica Jones’ Series

Netflix has officially nixed the final two Marvel shows left on its roster after a half decade partnership. The Punisher will end after its second season, which premiered in January, and Jessica Jones‘ upcoming third season will mark its last, Netflix confirmed to Variety on Monday.

“Marvel’s The Punisher will not return for a third season,” Netflix said in a statement via Variety. “Showrunner Steve Lightfoot, the terrific crew and exceptional cast, including star Jon Bernthal, delivered an acclaimed and compelling series for fans and we are proud to showcase their work on Netflix for years to come.

“In addition, in reviewing our Marvel programming, we have decided that the upcoming third season will also be the final season for Marvel’s Jessica Jones,” Netflix continued in its statement. “We are grateful to showrunner Melissa Rosenberg, star Krysten Ritter and the entire cast and crew for three incredible seasons of the groundbreaking series, which was recognized by the Peabody Awards, among many others. We are grateful to Marvel for five years of our fruitful relationship and thank the passionate fans who have followed these series from the beginning.”

The news follows the network’s previous cancellations of Daredevil in November and Iron Fist and Luke Cage in October.

Jeph Loeb, Marvel Television’s executive vice president, thanked fans for their support in a statement. “On behalf of everyone at Marvel Television, we couldn’t be more proud or more grateful to our audience,” he wrote. “Our Network partner may have decided they no longer want to continue telling the tales of these great characters… but you know Marvel better than that.” Loeb concluded by hinting that the characters, who make up the Defenders, may be returning elsewhere. “To be continued…!,” he added.

While Netflix and Marvel’s partnership appears to be coming to a close, Marvel and Disney’s is just gearing up. Streaming service Disney+ is expected to launch in 2019, and will stream Marvel movies and TV shows featuring Marvel Cinematic Universe characters Loki, Scarlet Witch and Falcon, as well as Star Wars films and several original Disney series and movies.