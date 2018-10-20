Netflix Cancels ‘Luke Cage’ After Two Seasons

Netflix continues to prune its Marvel properties as, a week after the streaming service canceled Iron Fist, they announced Friday night that Luke Cage would not return for its third season.

“Unfortunately, Marvel’s Luke Cage will not return for a third season. Everyone at Marvel Television and Netflix is grateful to the dedicated showrunner, writers, cast and crew who brought Harlem’s Hero to life for the past two seasons, and to all the fans who have supported the series,” Netflix and Marvel said in a statement (via Variety).

“A lot memories. A lot of individual thank you calls to make. Just want to say thank you to Marvel, Netflix, the best Writer’s room, cast, crew, the Midnight Hour, all those who graced the stage at Harlem’s Paradise and the most incredible fan base in the world. Forward always…,” showrunner Cheo Hodari Coker tweeted.

Deadline cites creative differences and an inability to reach terms on a contractual framework on the third season led to the series’ demise, four months after Season 2 premiered on the streaming service.

Following the cancellations of Iron Fist and Luke Cage – which both suffered from pacing issues spurred by the series’ 13-episode seasons – Netflix remains in possession of three Marvel properties: The Punisher (second season out in 2019), the already-renewed Jessica Jones and Daredevil, whose third season arrived Friday.

In addition to being the “first Black Lives Matter superhero,” Luke Cage also notably welcomed R&B and hip-hop legends and rising rappers nearly every episode to the stage of the series’ Harlem’s Paradise nightclub; Ghostface Killah, Rakim, KRS-One, Esperanza Spalding, Gary Clark Jr. and Faith Evans were among the artists to appear during Season 2.

While Netflix severed ties with Iron Fist and Luke Cage – and, by their cancellations, any chance of another season of The Defenders – it’s been speculated that both series could potentially be revived by Disney’s own streaming service when it arrives in 2019.