 Netflix Cancels 'Glow' Amid Covid-19
Rolling Stone

Netflix Cancels ‘Glow’ Amid Covid-19

Decision arrives more than a year after Netflix renewed the series for a fourth and final season

Angie Martoccio

GLOW

GLOW

Ali Goldstein/Netflix

More than a year after Netflix renewed GLOW for a fourth and final season, the streaming service has reversed its decision and canceled the series altogether due to Covid-19.

Based off the actual 1986 wrestling promotion, GLOW (“Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling”) told the story of struggling actress Ruth (Alison Brie) and her ex-best friend Debbie (Betty Gilpin). They join the outcasts of GLOW, led by former horror film director Sam (Marc Maron).

After their television show falls through in the Season Three, the wrestlers relocate from Southern California to Las Vegas for a live show, which takes place at a casino run by Geena Davis. In the last episode, Debbie offers Ruth the chance to direct a revived TV series, but she declines and they part ways — which is now the final episode of the series.

According to Deadline, the series was three weeks into filming the fourth season when production was suspended in mid-March; one episode was completed. All of the regulars were paid for the season in full.

“No more GLOW,” Maron tweeted on Monday. “Sorry. Stinks.”

“Covid has killed actual humans,” the series’ creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch said. “It’s a national tragedy and should be our focus. Covid also apparently took down our show. Netflix has decided not to finish filming the final season of GLOW.”

“We were handed the creative freedom to make a complicated comedy about women and tell their stories,” they added. “And wrestle. And now that’s gone. There’s a lot of sh*tty things happening in the world that are much bigger than this right now. But it still sucks that we don’t get to see these 15 women in a frame together again.”

