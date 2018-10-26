Netflix Cancels ‘American Vandal’ After Two Seasons

Netflix announced Friday that the acclaimed mockumentary series American Vandal will not return to the streaming service for a third season.

“American Vandal will not return for a third season,” Netflix said in a statement. “We’re very grateful to the creators, writers, cast and crew for bringing their innovative comedy to Netflix, and to the fans and critics who embraced its unique and unconventional humor.

The second season of American Vandal, a send-up of the true crime genre set in high school, premiered on Netflix in September. While no reason for the cancellation was provided – the streaming service also doesn’t give insight into viewership totals – Variety writes that Netflix likely cut ties with American Vandal because it is made by a third-party production company; Netflix has been concentrating their production efforts in-house.

Variety adds that numerous other platforms have already expressed interest in reviving American Vandal. Rolling Stone called the series’ first season “TV’s Surprise Sleeper Hit of the Year” in 2017.

This marks the third consecutive Friday that Netflix has cancelled a high-profile property: Two weeks ago, the streaming service axed Marvel’s Iron Fist, followed a week later with the cancellation of Marvel’s Luke Cage after two seasons. Both series are candidates to be revived by the upcoming Disney streaming service.