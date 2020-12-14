Netflix Drops Trailer for New Shonda Rhimes-Produced Romance Series ‘Bridgerton’

Netflix has released the trailer for its upcoming series, Bridgerton, which was executive-produced by Shonda Rhimes as part of her recent deal with the streaming service. The series is set to premiere on December 25th.

Bridgerton is based on Julia Quinn’s series of romantic novels set in London during the Regency era (about 1811 to 1820). The series centers around Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynover), the eldest daughter of the Bridgerton family, who debuts into the marriage market with the hopes of finding her true love — only to have her brother dismiss her potential suitors. Meanwhile, a mysterious high-society gossip writer, Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews), starts casting aspersions on Daphne.

In an effort to bolster her chances, Daphne strikes a deal with Duke Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), a committed bachelor uninterested in marriage, but willing to pretend he’s in love with Daphne to make other suitors yearn for her and get everyone else off his back. “Despite proclaiming that they want nothing the other has to offer,” a synopsis reads, “their attraction is undeniable and sparks fly as they find themselves engaged in an increasing battle of wits while navigating society’s expectations for their future.”

Bridgerton was created by Chris Van Dusen, who has worked on other Rhimes series, Scandal and Grey’s Anatomy. The show also stars Jonathan Bailey, Nicola Coughlan, Claudia Jessie, Adjoa Andoh, Golda Rosheuvel, Luke Thompson, Luke Newton, Ruby Stokes, Will Tilston, Florence Hunt, Ruth Gemmell, Bessie Carter, Harriet Cains, Polly Walker, Ben Miller, Kathryn Drysdale, Sabrina Bartlett, Martins Imhangbe, and Lorraine Ashbourne.