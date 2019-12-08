See NATO Leaders Tease Trump in All-Star ‘SNL’ Cold Open

Foreign leaders bully Donald Trump like the recent NATO conference was a high school cafeteria in Saturday Night Live’s cold open sketch that featured Alec Baldwin’s President Trump alongside French President Emmanuel Macron (Paul Rudd), Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Jimmy Fallon) and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (James Corden).

“This week, during the NATO conference, four foreign leaders were caught on a hot mic making fun of President Trump,” the cold open states at the top. “Some dismissed it as petty high school gossip, but you should have seen what happened in the NATO cafeteria.”

The sketch casts Trudeau, Macron and Johnson, Trump’s supposed friend, as the cool kids in the cafeteria, with the trio rejecting Trump’s attempts to sit at the empty seat at their table. With Trump stuck eating his hamburgers with the Latvia leader, the three leaders proceed to trash-talk the president like in real life.

“Did you hear him talk about climate change the other day? He said we need stronger toilets,” Macron said.

“He’s like dumber than Boris,” Trudeau added.

“He is! He’s dumber than me,” Johnson chimed in.

Trump then overheard the three leaders planning a party at Buckingham Palace, to which the president tried to secure an invite.”I don’t think you’d want to go, you’d have to walk up stairs,” Trudeau quipped.

Following Trump’s persistent efforts to sit at the cool table, the three leaders eventually fill the vacancy with German president and Trump nemesis Angela Merkel (Kate McKinnon). Johnson, attempting to endear himself further with Trudeau and Macron, then places an “Impeach Me” sign on Trump’s back, which enrages the president.

“You’re all two-faced. I’m not getting impeached. It’s all a scam,” Trump yelled.

However, the action then froze and Cecily Strong’s Melania Trump emerged to reveal the entire incident was an anti-bullying PSA.