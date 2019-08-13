Nathan Fielder to Write, Direct New HBO Comedy Pilot

Nathan Fielder has signed a one-year overall deal with HBO. The comedian and former star of acclaimed series Nathan for You will write, direct and star in an as-yet-untitled comedy pilot for the network, Variety reports.

As part of the deal, Fielder will also executive produce the upcoming How To…With John Wilson, which Variety calls a “half-hour, first-person documentary series hosted by an anxious New Yorker (Wilson) who attempts to give everyday advice while dealing with his own personal issues.”

Wilson will serve as writer, director, narrator and executive producer of How to…, with Fielder also executive producing alongside Clark Reinking, a former supervising producer on Nathan for You. Reinking previously earned production credits on Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! and The Eric Andre Show, among other comedies.

No other plot details about Fielder’s comedy pilot have been announced. Reinking will executive produce the project with Christie Smith and Dan McManus. Fielder — who in October 2018 announced the end of Nathan for You after four seasons on Comedy Central — confirmed the HBO deal in a tweet on Monday, writing, “New stuff coming,” and linking to the Variety report.

Fielder served as an actor, writer, director and executive producer for Nathan for You. He recently directed two episodes of Sacha Baron Cohen’s Showtime series Who Is America?