Naomi Osaka Reflects on Sporting Success, Celebrity, and Activism in New Doc Trailer

Netflix has released a new trailer for its upcoming docuseries about tennis star Naomi Osaka. The three-part series, titled Naomi Osaka, will premiere on July 16th on the streaming service.

The trailer features a collage of footage and narration from Osaka as she discusses everything from the work and sacrifice that goes into being a professional athlete to the pressures of celebrity and wanting to excel at tennis — if only so her mother could stop working so much. The clip ends with Osaka discussing her public activism and declaring, “I always had this pressure to maintain the squeaky image, but now I don’t care what anyone has to say.”

In a statement, the docuseries’ director, Garrett Bradley, said, “The series is about Naomi’s journey, within a snapshot of her life, but it’s also about life’s purpose, about personal worth, about the courage that it takes to allow one’s personal values to inform their work and vice versa. More than anything, I’d hope people can feel the power of empathy and to feel encouraged to take chances in life, perhaps especially in moments where the stakes can feel impossibly high.”