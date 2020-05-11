Bill Murray and Guy Fieri Will Face Off in a Nacho Competition Because Why Not?

Bill Murray. Guy Fieri. Nachos. No, this isn’t just a list of things millennials are obsessed with. The duo will face off Friday at 5 p.m. EDT on the Food Network’s Facebook page in a battle for the ages: The Nacho Average Showdown. Presented by Tostitos, the event will be hosted by Carla Hall and feature guest judges Shaquille O’Neal and Terry Crews.

Fieri and Murray will serve as hypemen for their sons Hunter Fieri and Homer Murray, both of whom are chefs and will be handling the actual nacho-making. The elder Murray once famously crashed the opening of Homer’s Brooklyn restaurant, 21 Greenpoint, and served as a guest bartender. He also opened an eatery in Chicago in 2018. The younger Fieri is the self-described “Prince of Flavortown.”

The event will raise money for Fieri’s Restaurant Employee Relief Fund (RERF), which seeks to help out-of-work restaurant workers during COVID-19.

Murray and Fieri teased the event last Friday on The Tonight Show, where they teamed up to teach host Jimmy Fallon how to make nachos. Fieri also recently appeared on John Krasinski’s Some Good News to help throw a potluck with fans — as well as Martha Stewart, David Chang, and actor Stanley Tucci. Krasinski partnered with PepsiCo to donate $1 million to RERF as well. As of Friday, the charity had raised $22.5 million.

“I’m really happy to be a part of this because, Guy, you’re going to get work off of this,” Murray joked on The Tonight Show, sporting a cowboy hat, then raised a toast to restaurant workers everywhere.