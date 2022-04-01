 Watch the Trailer for 'The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe' Documentary - Rolling Stone
‘Into the Lion’s Den:’ Marilyn Monroe Doc Seeks the Truth About Her Death

The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes premieres April 27

Marilyn Monroe’s untimely death in 1962, at the age of 36, shocked the world. A new documentary from NetflixThe Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes, hopes to find the answer to the questions surrounding her overdose.

The new film, directed by Emma Cooper and executive produced by Chris Smith, delves into the interviews done during an investigation into her death, 20 years after she died. Monroe’s case was reopened after local station KTLA aired the documentary, The Marilyn Files.

“In 1982, Los Angeles reopened the case of Marilyn Monroe’s death… The interviews have never been heard until now,” says the film’s narrator as clips of the grandiose actress and beloved media icon play in the foreground.

The trailer shares small snippets of the audio and clips of Monroe speaking about the effects of fame. The new film, out April 27, will focus into the final weeks of Monroe’s life and also touch upon her glamorous life from a new perspective.

“Marilyn and the truth. It’s like going into the lion’s den. I did indeed found out things that have not been found out before,” the narrator says.

Monroe was found dead at her home in Brentwood California in August 1962 and her death was caused by a barbiturate overdose.

