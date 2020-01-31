Lila and Lenù’s Friendship Evolves in Trailer for ‘My Brilliant Friend’

The sprawling tale of Lila and Lenù continues through the fraught years of adolescence in the new trailer for Season Two of My Brilliant Friend, based on the second book in Elena Ferrante’s Neapolitan novels, The Story of a New Name. The show will return March 16th on HBO.

The second season finds Gaia Girace and Margherita Mazzucco reprising their roles as the teenaged Lila and Lenù, respectively. The story picks up with Lila bucking against her new husband, the abusive and overbearing Stefano (Giovanni Amura), while Lenù continues her studies and grows increasingly bent on leaving their insular Naples neighborhood.

The new clip teases both the struggles Lila and Lenù face, as well as the way their friendship evolves and is tested, especially during a particularly momentous and trying summer vacation on the island of Ischia.

Most of Season Two of My Brilliant Friend was directed by showrunner Saverio Costanzo, although Alice Rohrwacher was also brought on to direct two of the eight episodes.