MTV Announces ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ Reunion Series

MTV revealed during the 2018 Video Music Awards that the stars of The Hills, the network’s mid-2000s reality series about a group of young women in Los Angeles, will reunite for a new series dubbed The Hills: New Beginnings.

“Based off the docuseries that changed the landscape of TV history, The Hills: New Beginnings will reunite original cast members, alongside their children and friends, and follow their personal and professional lives while living in Los Angeles,” MTV said of the new series. “With new faces in the picture and returning favorites, The Hills is back for a new beginning.”

Members of The Hills – Heidi Montag and husband Spencer Pratt, Audrina Patridge, Jason Wahler, Stephanie Pratt, Justin Bobby and Frankie Delgado – were on hand on the VMAs red carpet to announce the revival, with a 30-second commercial airing during the award show itself.

However, two key cast members from The Hills and its predecessor Laguna Beach – Lauren “LC” Conrad and Kristen Cavallari – already informed People that they won’t appear on the revival.

MTV added that The Hills: New Beginnings will premiere in 2019. The series originally aired from 2006 to 2010 – and scored a Rolling Stone cover story – following Laguna Beach‘s run from 2004 to 2006.