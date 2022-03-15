Kamala Khan Gets Her Superhero Origin Story in New ‘Ms. Marvel’ Trailer

Superhero-obsessed Kamala Khan winds up with some superpowers of her own in the new trailer for Ms. Marvel, the next Marvel Studios series arriving on Disney+ on June 8.

The trailer for the new series offers a glimpse at Kamala’s Ms. Marvel origin story, as the Muslim American teen from Jersey City tries to navigate the general minefield that is high school, on top of juggling family commitments with her love of video games, fan-fiction, and superhero obsession, Captain Marvel. It’s a balancing act that grows even more complicated once Kamala suddenly gets superpowers of her own, transforming her into Ms. Marvel.

Ms. Marvel stars Iman Vellani as Kamala/Ms.Marvel, while the cast also boasts Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer, and Nimra Bucha.

The new Ms. Marvel series springs from the celebrated run of Ms. Marvel comic books where Kamala was introduced as Ms. Marvel, marking the first Marvel series to feature a Muslim character in the main role. That series was written by G. Willow Wilson and overseen by editors Sana Amant and Stephen Wacker. Amant is now a co-executive producer on the series, while Bisha K. Ali was tapped to be the show’s head writer.