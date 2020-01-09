 Cate Blanchett Plays Phyllis Schlafly in 'Mrs. America' Trailer - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1334: Adam Driver
Read Next 'McMillions' Docuseries Will Go Inside McDonald's Monopoly Game Scam Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home TV TV News

Cate Blanchett Portrays Famous Anti-Women’s Libber in ‘Mrs. America’ Trailer

Rose Byrne also stars as Gloria Steinem in limited series on women’s liberation movement

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

Cate Blanchett portrays the late conservative activist Phyllis Schlafly in the new trailer for Mrs. America, a nine-episode limited series coming to FX on Hulu. The show will launch its first three episodes on April 15th, with subsequent episodes premiering each Wednesday.

Mrs. America follows Schlafly’s efforts to deter the women’s liberation movement, lead the Moral Majority conservative movement and prevent the ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment in the late Seventies. Schlafly, a devout Roman Catholic, was also a staunch opponent of abortion and American left-wing politics, the New York Times noted in her obituary. Women’s lib leader Betty Friedan once compared her to a religious heretic and referred to her as “Aunt Tom.” In addition to successfully blocking the Equal Rights Amendment from passing in 1982, Schlafly founded the conservative organization the Eagle Forum, and in 1964, published her book A Choice Not an Echo, selling more than three million copies. She died in 2016.

“This fight isn’t about equality, it’s about power,” Blanchett, as Schlafly, notes in the trailer. “And I’m just getting started.”

The rest of the principle cast in Mrs. America portray key second-wave feminist figures during the era, including Rose Byrne as Gloria Steinem, Margo Martindale as Bella Abzug, Uzo Aduba as Shirley Chisholm, Elizabeth Banks as Jill Ruckelshaus and Tracey Ullman as Betty Friedan. “We are a political movement, not a sorority,” Byrne tells a gathering of fellow activists. “We don’t get to decide how the battle lines are drawn.”

Other cast members include Sarah Paulson, John Slattery, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Ari Graynor, Melanie Lynskey and Kayli Carter.

Dahvi Waller created the series and serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Stacey Sher, Coco Francini, Cate Blanchett, Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1334: Adam Driver
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.