Bob Odenkirk, David Cross Ape ‘Imagine’ Sing-Along With Cover of ‘Eat It’

A bevy of comedians united Wednesday to deliver a powerful message to the American people: “Just eat it.” The video — which aped the ill-fated “Imagine” sing-along — was part of The Mr. Show ‘Kidz With Beardz’ Presents: Come Join Our Zoomtacular Annual Business Call!

Wednesday, Bob Odenkirk and David Cross reunited the cast of their Nineties HBO comedy program Mr. Show for a charity special benefitting Lift, a national organization that assists families facing poverty.

The Weird Al cover featured an array of Mr. Show actors, as well as talent from Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad: Rhea Seehorn (Kim), Michael Mando (Nacho) and Michael McKean (Chuck) from Saul, and Bryan Cranston (Walter White) from Bad. Sarah Silverman (who appeared in the “Imagine” video) also guested, along with Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Amber Tamblyn and, of course, Weird Al himself.

The fifth season of Better Call Saul recently wrapped, with season six hotly anticipated. It’s unclear when that season will premiere — or if it will be delayed in light of the coronavirus’ spread.