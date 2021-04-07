 'The Mosquito Coast': New Trailer for Upcoming TV Adaptation - Rolling Stone
Justin Theroux Tries to Ditch the U.S. Government in New Trailer for ‘The Mosquito Coast’

Upcoming Apple TV+ series based on 1981 novel by the actor’s uncle, Paul Theroux

Jon Blistein

Apple TV+ has released a trailer for its upcoming thriller The Mosquito Coast, set to premiere April 30th.

The show is based on Paul Theroux’s 1981 novel of the same name, and it actually stars the author’s nephew, Justin Theroux. Theroux plays Allie Fox, an idealist and inventor who suddenly finds himself in the crosshairs of the U.S. government. Fox uproots his family and takes them to Mexico, and the new trailer teases a cat-and-mouse chase that grows increasingly complicated and dangerous, especially as Fox’s daughter, Dina (played by Logan Polish), finds herself caught between love for her family and a desire to live a normal life.

Along with Theroux and Polish, The Mosquito Coast will star Melissa George, Gabriel Bateman, and Kimberly Elise. The series was created by author and screenwriter Neil Cross, who also created the crime drama Luther.

The Mosquito Coast was previously adapted into a movie in 1986 starring Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, and River Phoenix.

