More ‘Unsolved Mysteries’ Await in Trailer for Volume Two of Netflix Series

Rebooted show returns with six new episodes October 19th

More unexplainable deaths, strange disappearances and supernatural occurrences await in the new trailer for Volume 2 of Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries.

After the first half of the rebooted series debuted this summer, Unsolved Mysteries returns with six more episodes, premiering October 19th.

The upcoming season includes episodes focused on the bizarre murder of a high-ranking military official, the suicide of an unknown woman in an Oslo hotel over 25 years ago, the kidnapping of a pair of Harlem toddlers in the late 1980s, the escape of a still-uncaptured death row inmate, and an explosion of ghost sightings in the aftermath of a horrific Japanese tsunami.

“We’re often asked how we choose the stories we profile on Unsolved Mysteries,” the show’s longtime producers Terry Dunn Muerer and John Cosgrove said in a statement. “We get hundreds of cases submitted to our website and that is our biggest challenge. We look for a variety of types of mysteries with a mix of diversity of location, age, race and ethnicity. The mysteries need to have unique twists and turns. And solvability is a key factor. We want to give the viewers cases that they can help solve.”

