Watch Anxiety-Inducing Trailer For Marvel’s ‘Moon Knight’

Fans aching for a new franchise to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe won’t have to wait much longer, as the trailer for Moon Knight dropped Monday night.

The show, which premieres March 30 on Disney+, stars Oscar Isaac as Stephen Grant, a museum gift shop employee who discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with an enigmatic vigilante. shuttling between modern-day London and ancient Egypt, Moon Knight will send viewers on an action-packed caper involving a dark mystery between Egyptian gods. Moon Knight made his first Marvel Comics debut in 1975.

Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy also make appearances in the series. Jeremy Slater, known for his work on The Exorcist and The Umbrella Academy, serves as the show’s head writer, while Mohamed Diab and the team of Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead directed the six-episode series.