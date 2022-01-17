 Watch Oscar Isaac In Anxiety-Inducing Marvel's 'Moon Knight' Trailer - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next 'Euphoria’ Preview Teases New Lana Del Rey Song
Home TV TV News

Watch Anxiety-Inducing Trailer For Marvel’s ‘Moon Knight’

The show premieres March 30 on Disney+

By

Reporter

Rolling Stone's Most Recent Stories

View All

Fans aching for a new franchise to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe won’t have to wait much longer, as the trailer for Moon Knight dropped Monday night.

The show, which premieres March 30 on Disney+, stars Oscar Isaac as Stephen Grant, a museum gift shop employee who discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with an enigmatic vigilante. shuttling between modern-day London and ancient Egypt, Moon Knight will send viewers on an action-packed caper involving a dark mystery between Egyptian gods. Moon Knight made his first Marvel Comics debut in 1975.

Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy also make appearances in the series. Jeremy Slater, known for his work on The Exorcist and The Umbrella Academy, serves as the show’s head writer, while Mohamed Diab and the team of Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead directed the six-episode series.

In This Article: Disney Plus, Marvel, Moon Knight, Oscar Isaac, trailer

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1359: Doja Cat DGAF If You Read This
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.