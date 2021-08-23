 Trailer for Billy Milligan Netflix Doc 'Monsters Inside' Drops - Rolling Stone
‘Monsters Inside’ Trailer: New Docuseries Re-Examines Case of Billy Milligan

Milligan was accused of a string of rapes in 1977, but found not guilty thanks to a defense centered around his dissociative identity disorder diagnosis

Jon Blistein

Netflix has released a new trailer for its upcoming docuseries, Monsters Inside, about Billy Milligan, the first person to be acquitted of a major crime based on a defense that he suffered from a dissociative identity disorder.

In 1977, Milligan was arrested and charged for a string of rapes that took place at Ohio State University. While the evidence clearly pointed to Milligan, when he was taken into custody, Milligan claimed he had no memory of the assaults.

Milligan was later diagnosed with dissociative identity disorder (then known as multiple personality disorder), with doctors determining that he had at least 24 distinct “multiples” in his mind. This became the bedrock of Milligan’s defense in a case that was covered throughout the country. And while Milligan was ultimately found not guilty by reason of insanity, as the new trailer for Monsters Inside teases, there were many people who believed Milligan was a narcissistic sociopath capable of faking his multiple personalities.

Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan will feature interviews with the Milligan family, friends, doctors, and law enforcement professionals. The four-part series was directed by Olivier Megaton and will premiere September 22nd.

