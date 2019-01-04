×
Hear Monica Lewinsky, Linda Tripp Talk Bill Clinton Affair in New Documentary Trailer

ABC’s two-hour ‘Truth and Lies: Monica’ features rare audio recordings and new interviews

ABC News will be airing a new two-hour documentary that details the scandal surrounding former President Bill Clinton and his former White House intern Monica Lewinsky. The documentary, Truth and Lies: Monica, marks the 20th anniversary of Clinton’s impeachment and will air on Thursday.

In the new trailer, Lewinsky is heard in a series of conversations with her close confidante and then-White House colleague Linda Tripp, who was encouraged to by her literary agent, Lucianne Goldberg, to secretly record the conversations.

In the audio from the trailer, Lewinsky hints that she has a crush (“I saw him for 60 seconds, Oh my God, Linda he looked so gorgeous”) and also initially denies that things have gone too far (“I never even came close to sleeping with him,” “We didn’t have sex, Linda”). However, later she confesses, “Linda, if I ever want to have an affair with a married man again, especially if he’s President, please shoot me,” Lewinsky is heard saying, while Tripp laughs.

The documentary will feature new interviews with Kenneth Starr, the Independent Counsel during the Clinton presidency and literary agent Goldberg. It will also include excerpts from Barbara Walters’ 1999 interview with Lewinsky as well as rarely seen photos, surveillance material and audio recordings.

