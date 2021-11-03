 End of 'Money Heist' Nears With Final Trailer - Rolling Stone
‘Money Heist’ Is Coming to an End on Netflix

La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) Part 5: Volume 2 arrives Dec. 3

The Money Heist is up for good in a month and Netflix gives a peek into La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) Part 5, Volume 2 with its final trailer. It premieres on Dec. 3.

Volume 1 culminated with Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó) dead after she sacrificed herself, taking bullets and setting off a grenade to defeat Gandia. Meanwhile, the Professor (Álvaro Morte) and his gang were stuck in the Bank of Spain. While they were able to rescue one of their own (Lisbon), they lost Tokyo and their darkest times are still ahead. Now, as the new trailer opens, they face an army, and it appears that some in the crew may be losing faith that they will escape alive.

The cast also includes Itziar Ituño, Pedro Alonso, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Enrique Arce, Darko Peric, Hovik Keuchkerian, Luka Peros, Belén Cuesta, Rodrigo de la Serna, and Najwa Nimri.

