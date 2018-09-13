Watch Missy Elliott Perform ‘Work It’ With Viral Star on ‘Ellen’

Missy Elliott surprised viral star Mary Halsey on Ellen on Thursday. The pair performed Elliott’s hit “Work It” together on the daytime talk show.

Halsey went viral on Twitter for her performance of “Work It” at an annual karaoke picnic in her hometown. In the clip, Halsey held a shofar and performed the 2002 single with barely any assistance from the karaoke screen. It picked up steam online after Elliott herself tweeted it out and called Halsey her “funky white sister.”

On Ellen, Halsey sat down for an interview with DeGeneres to explain the origin of the video and thankfulness for Elliott’s support. She then proceeded to do a solo performance of “Work It” — with her shofar in hand, of course — before Elliott snuck up on stage to join the woman and rap alongside her. The day’s other guest, Kristen Bell, was caught reacting to the surprise backstage on another camera.

Elliott later posted her own backstage video with Halsey on Twitter, calling the woman “1 of the sweetest people I’ve met.” She also thanked DeGeneres for bringing the two together.

Elliott’s biggest chart hit is an onomatopoeic treat if you play it forward as well, full of ra-ta-ta-ta, buh-bump-buh-bump-bump andba-rum-pa-pum-pum, and “Work It” was ranked Number 17 on Rolling Stone’s 100 Greatest Songs of the 21st Century — So Far list.