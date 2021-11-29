 Miley Cyrus, Pete Davidson to Host NBC New Year's Eve Party Special - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Fetty Wap Agrees to Federal Drug Case Delay Amid ‘Plea Negotiations’
Home TV TV News

Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson Boot Carson Daly From His Regular NYE Hosting Slot

Produced by Saturday Night Live executive producer Lorne Michaels, the special airs live on Dec. 31

By

Larisha Paul's Most Recent Stories

View All
pete davidson miley cyrus nbc new years eve nye

Michael Tran/AFP/Getty Images; Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

If this were a Saturday Night Live skit, Bill Hader’s partygoing character Stefan would be announcing that Miami, Florida’s hottest end of the year event is Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, hosted by none other than Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson.

Produced by SNL ​​executive producer Lorne Michaels, the New Year’s special will air live on NBC starting Friday, Dec. 31 at 10:30 p.m. EST before wrapping half an hour into the new year. It will also be streaming live on Peacock.

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party will feature special guest appearances and stacked performances with announcements still to come. Joe DeMaio is on board as director.

Cyrus and Davidson’s iconic-meets-chaotic pairing bumps Carson Daly out of the NBC New Year’s Eve special hosting gig he’s held since 2004. Maybe it won’t be the same without him, but the singer and comedian have had plenty of time to work out a knockout set to bring in 2022.

Earlier this year, the duo appeared in a Space X-themed SNL sketch when Cyrus served as the musical guest on the Elon Musk-hosted episode. Playing an astronaut couple, Cyrus shares news of her pregnancy with Davidson’s recurring character Chad, to which all he can offer is: “No, thanks!” If it’s an indicator of how the night will go, viewers are in for a wild ride.

Michaels will executive produce the special alongside Miley Cyrus and Lindsay Shookus. Additional producers include Den of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager, and Barb Bialkowski with Miley and Tish Cyrus’s production company Hopetown Entertainment.

In This Article: Miley Cyrus, Pete Davidson

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1358: Adele: ‘It Fucking Devastated Me’
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.