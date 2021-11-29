Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson Boot Carson Daly From His Regular NYE Hosting Slot

If this were a Saturday Night Live skit, Bill Hader’s partygoing character Stefan would be announcing that Miami, Florida’s hottest end of the year event is Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, hosted by none other than Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson.

Produced by SNL ​​executive producer Lorne Michaels, the New Year’s special will air live on NBC starting Friday, Dec. 31 at 10:30 p.m. EST before wrapping half an hour into the new year. It will also be streaming live on Peacock.

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party will feature special guest appearances and stacked performances with announcements still to come. Joe DeMaio is on board as director.

Cyrus and Davidson’s iconic-meets-chaotic pairing bumps Carson Daly out of the NBC New Year’s Eve special hosting gig he’s held since 2004. Maybe it won’t be the same without him, but the singer and comedian have had plenty of time to work out a knockout set to bring in 2022.

Earlier this year, the duo appeared in a Space X-themed SNL sketch when Cyrus served as the musical guest on the Elon Musk-hosted episode. Playing an astronaut couple, Cyrus shares news of her pregnancy with Davidson’s recurring character Chad, to which all he can offer is: “No, thanks!” If it’s an indicator of how the night will go, viewers are in for a wild ride.

Michaels will executive produce the special alongside Miley Cyrus and Lindsay Shookus. Additional producers include Den of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager, and Barb Bialkowski with Miley and Tish Cyrus’s production company Hopetown Entertainment.