Who Are Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik? Your New ‘Jeopardy!’ Hosts

Jeopardy! has announced that Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik will both serve as full-time hosts of the quiz game show when it returns for its 38th season this fall, the Daily Beast first reported and producers later confirmed.

Richards — as initially reported by Variety earlier this month — will take over as host of the daily syndicated program, while Bialik will front primetime specials and spinoffs, including the planned Jeopardy! National College Championship.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to join the Jeopardy! family,” Bialik said in a statement. “What started out with my 15-year-old repeating a rumor from Instagram that I should guest host the show has turned into one of the most exciting and surreal opportunities of my life! I’m so grateful and excited to continue to work with Mike Richards, and I’m just over the moon to join forces with him and Sony. After all the conversations we’ve had about this partnership, I am just so ready to get started!”

Both Richards and Bialik were among the many Jeopardy! guest hosts — including Levar Burton, Robin Roberts, Aaron Rodgers, Anderson Cooper, and George Stephanopoulos — that stepped in following the death of Alex Trebek in November 2020.

“We are thrilled to begin the next chapter of America’s favorite quiz show with Mike hosting our daily show and Mayim hosting new versions of Jeopardy!,” Sony Pictures’ Ravi Ahuja said in a statement. “We took this decision incredibly seriously. A tremendous amount of work and deliberation has gone into it, perhaps more than has ever gone into the selection of hosts for a show — deservedly so because it’s Jeopardy! and we are following the incomparable Alex Trebek. A senior group of Sony Pictures Television executives pored over footage from every episode, reviewed research from multiple panels and focus groups, and got valuable input from our key partners and Jeopardy! viewers.”

Earlier this month, Variety reported that Richards — the host of game shows like Beauty and the Geek before turning to executive producing mainstays like The Price Is Right and Jeopardy! — was the frontrunner to assume Trebek’s podium on a full-time basis. However, the news was met with resurfaced allegations from former The Price Is Right models who accused producers — including Richards — of pregnancy discrimination in a decade-old lawsuit.

“These were allegations made in employment disputes against the show,” Richards said in response. “I want you all to know that the way in which my comments and actions have been characterized in these complaints does not reflect the reality of who I am or how we worked together on The Price Is Right. I know firsthand how special it is to be a parent. It is the most important thing in the world to me. I would not say anything to disrespect anyone’s pregnancy and have always supported my colleagues on their parenting journeys.”

Bialik, who guest-hosted 10 episodes of Jeopardy!, previously starred in sitcoms like Blossom and The Big Bang Theory. She also holds a doctorate in neuroscience and has authored books ranging from parenting tips to vegan diets.