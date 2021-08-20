Mike Richards Steps Down as ‘Jeopardy!’ Host After Controversial Remarks

Mike Richards announced that he would step down as the new host of Jeopardy! following a string of controversies that clouded his appointment as the show’s successor to Alex Trebek.

In a statement issued Friday, August 20th, Richards said, “[O]ver the last several days it has become clear that moving forward as host would be too much of a distraction for our fans and not the right move for the show. As such, I will be stepping down as host effective immediately. As a result, we will be canceling production today.”

Richards, who began working as an executive producer on Jeopardy! in 2019, was announced as the show’s new host at the beginning of August. He was set to take over the daily syndicated program, while actress Mayim Bialik was tapped to helm primetime specials and spinoffs.

In his statement, Richards said Sony Pictures Television will now resume the search for a permanent syndicated host, and that until one is found, “we will be bringing back guest hosts to continue production for the new season, details of which will be announced next week.”

Richards concluded his message by saying, “I want to apologize to each of you for the unwanted negative attention that has come to Jeopardy! over the last few weeks and for the confusion and delays this is now causing. I know I have a lot of work to do to regain your trust and confidence.”

Even before he was officially announced as the new Jeopardy! host, Richards found himself in hot water when he was forced to respond to allegations of pregnancy discrimination related to a lawsuit from 10 years ago. Then earlier this week, Richards had to issue another apology after The Ringer uncovered a number of derogatory comments he made between 2013 and 2014 about women, Jews, and people receiving unemployment on the podcast, The Randumb Show.

“It is humbling to confront a terribly embarrassing moment of misjudgment, thoughtlessness, and insensitivity from nearly a decade ago,” Richards said in a statement to The Ringer. “Looking back now, there is no excuse, of course, for the comments I made on this podcast and I am deeply sorry.”