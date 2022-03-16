 Mike Myers Returns in Secret Society Comedy 'The Pentaverate' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Business Owners: 14 Tips to Forge New Connections in Your Space
Home TV TV News

Mike Myers Returns — in 8 Different Roles — in Secret Society Comedy ‘The Pentaverate’

Series featuring comic actor’s first starring role since 2008’s The Love Guru arrives May 5 on Netflix

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Mike Myers returns — in eight different roles — in The Pentaverate, an upcoming Netflix comedy series about a secret society.

According to the new teaser, the series takes place over 1,000 years in the future after a plague wipes out the population; the titular group works behind the scenes to orchestrate world events. 

After spending the past decade and a half sporadically appearing in supporting parts and hosting game shows, The Pentaverate marks Myers’ first time in a starring role — and in many roles — since his disastrous 2008 comedy The Love Guru. Among the characters Myers plays this time around is a CBC news anchor, a Russian oligarch, a rock & roll manager named Shep Gordon, a tech genius, a far-right radio host, and a conspiracy theorist.

Netflix first announced the series in 2019, with Myers saying at the time, “I love creating characters, and Netflix has given me a fantastic playground to play in.”

The Pentaverate also stars Keegan-Michael Key, Ken Jeong, Debi Mazar, and — in a dual role — Jennifer Saunders, with Jeremy Irons serving as the comedy’s narrator.

The six-episode series arrives on the streaming service on May 5.

In This Article: Mike Myers, Netflix, tv announcement

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1362: Jack Harlow Is a Heartthrob and a Budding Superstar. He Wants a Lot More
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.