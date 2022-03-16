Mike Myers Returns — in 8 Different Roles — in Secret Society Comedy ‘The Pentaverate’

Mike Myers returns — in eight different roles — in The Pentaverate, an upcoming Netflix comedy series about a secret society.

According to the new teaser, the series takes place over 1,000 years in the future after a plague wipes out the population; the titular group works behind the scenes to orchestrate world events.

After spending the past decade and a half sporadically appearing in supporting parts and hosting game shows, The Pentaverate marks Myers’ first time in a starring role — and in many roles — since his disastrous 2008 comedy The Love Guru. Among the characters Myers plays this time around is a CBC news anchor, a Russian oligarch, a rock & roll manager named Shep Gordon, a tech genius, a far-right radio host, and a conspiracy theorist.

Netflix first announced the series in 2019, with Myers saying at the time, “I love creating characters, and Netflix has given me a fantastic playground to play in.”

The Pentaverate also stars Keegan-Michael Key, Ken Jeong, Debi Mazar, and — in a dual role — Jennifer Saunders, with Jeremy Irons serving as the comedy’s narrator.

The six-episode series arrives on the streaming service on May 5.